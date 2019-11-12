Election leaves Spain 'even more divided' as Sánchez's gamble fails

Spain looked set for many more months of political uncertainty after the country's fourth election in as many years reflected a widening political chasm between parties on the left and the right.

The Socialists announced they would not form a grand coalition with the main opposition People's Party, after Sunday's repeat election yielded a deeply fragmented parliament.

"We're not going to bet on a grand coalition government," senior Socialist official Jose Luis Abalos said in televised remarks.

He added that the Socialists, who won 120 seats in the country's 350-seat parliament, hope to form a government without having to rely on Catalan pro-independence parties.

After the national vote, no party has a clear mandate to govern and a far-right party has become a major parliamentary player in Spain for the first time in decades.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's left-of-centre Socialists won the most seats but fell far short of a majority and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern.

Right-wing voters, meanwhile, flocked to the far-right Vox party, giving it 52 seats to become the parliament's third-largest party, behind the Socialists and the conservative Popular Party, which surged back to win 88 seats.

On the streets of Madrid, many people were scratching their heads over what would happen next.

"I think we are worse than before, we are more divided," said Antonio Prados, a 44-year-old police officer. "I don't know, there's a possibility to form a government, but I don't know how they will come up with the numbers."

Mr Sánchez called the election after he failed to gain enough support to form a government after the previous election in April - but won three fewer seats on Sunday than seven months ago.

Andrew Dowling, an expert on contemporary Spanish politics at Cardiff University, said Mr Sánchez's plan to come out with a stronger mandate had backfired. "The Spanish Socialist party made a major miscalculation in calling new elections," Mr Dowling said in a telephone interview.

Adding to his woes, his closest allies, the left-wing United We Can party, fell from 42 to 35 seats.

Sunday's ballot also went badly for the right-of-centre Citizens party, which captured just 10 seats in parliament, down from 57 seats in April. Party leader Albert Rivera quit yesterday after the debacle.

Mr Sánchez, who will struggle to form a government, has "fewer options because of the collapse of Citizens," said Mr Dowling.

Disputes over the independence movement in the north-eastern region of Catalonia - Spain's most serious political issue in decades - will continue to fester, with three Catalan separatist parties winning a combined 23 seats on Sunday.

Yesterday, Catalan radicals resumed their protests by blocking a major motorway border pass between France and Spain and promising to keep it cut off for three days.

In his victory speech, Mr Sánchez promised again to "obtain a progressive government".

"Sánchez fails in his plebiscite and makes government even more difficult," was the front-page headline in Spanish daily 'El Mundo'.

The next step will be for parliamentarians to select a house speaker in the coming weeks and for talks then between King Felipe VI and party leaders to begin so that one of them, most likely Mr Sánchez, will be called on to try to form a government.

Right-wing populist and anti-migrant leaders across Europe, meanwhile, celebrated Vox's strong showing.

Marine Le Pen, who heads France's National Rally, congratulated Vox leader Santiago Abascal, saying his impressive work "is already bearing fruit after only a few years".

Vox's surge and the gains by the Popular Party capitalised on nationalist sentiment stirred up by the Socialists' handling of the secessionist conflict in Catalonia.

Many right-wingers were also not pleased by the government's exhumation of late dictator General Francisco Franco's remains last month from his gargantuan mausoleum so he could no longer be exalted in a public place.

