Elderly Italian domestic terrorists turn themselves in after 30 years on the run

Barbara Balzerani was convicted of a leading role in the Red Brigades abduction and slaying of former Premier Aldo Moro. Photo: AP Photo/Giulio Broglio

Two Italians convicted of left-wing domestic terrorism in Italy decades ago turned themselves in to French justice authorities yesterday as part of a decisive operation by Paris and Rome to move ahead on a justice issue that had been stalled since the 1980s.

Luigi Bergamin (72), a former member of the group Prima Linea, voluntarily presented himself at the Paris courthouse in the morning, and Raffaele Ventura (71), identified as a former member of the Communist Combatant Units, did the same later in the day, according to the Paris prosecutors’ office.

Seven other Italians were arrested on Wednesday at their homes in France. Like the two who surrendered yesterday, they were convicted in Italy of crimes dating to the 1970s and 1980s and included several former members of the Red Brigades – the organisation that kidnapped and murdered former prime minister Aldo Moro in 1976. Police are still seeking one other person.

All nine faced a Paris prosecutor yesterday and were released under court supervision, the prosecutor’s office said. The first extradition hearing will be held on May 5.

Bergamin was sentenced to 16 years, 11 months and one day for his role in the murders of two law enforcement officers: Andrea Campagna of the anti-terrorism Digos agency, who was killed in Milan in April 1979, and prison police chief Antonio Santoro, who died in Udine, northeastern Italy, in June 1978.

Bergamin was convicted of belonging to an armed group, instigating attacks aimed at undermining the state, illegally holding and carrying arms, criminal association and aggravated murder.

Ventura was sentenced in Italy to 24 years and four months in prison for the 1977 murder of a police officer, Custra Antonio, in Milan.

All those arrested this week had fled Italy and sought refuge abroad before they could serve their sentences.

The arrests followed negotiations between Italy and France after decades, during which Paris refused to act on many of the arrest warrants that Italian authorities issue. France in 1985 established a policy known as the “Mitterrand doctrine,” named for Socialist president Francois Mitterrand. It said that Italian far-left activists who had fled to France would not be extradited to Italy unless there was evidence that they committed “crimes of blood”.

A French court must decide whether to approve the extradition to Italy of each person.

