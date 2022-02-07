Eight years after Crimea was annexed, it’s still a crime to criticise it

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the inhabitants of the lush Black Sea peninsula were told they could expect safety, higher wages and respect for their heritage after “reunification” with the motherland. Eight years on, the reality for many has turned out to be rather different.

“People were euphoric,” remembers “Maria”, a fashion designer who asked that her real name be withheld for security reasons. Crowds rallied in the streets waving Russian flags and posing for selfies with soldiers as they voted in a landslide in support of the land grab. “Many started rebuilding their houses or ­buying cars.”

While wages did rise, inflation soon caught up with the salaries and pensions of the some 2.5 million residents as Western sanctions for the illegal annexation kicked in.

Maria’s business struggled as she could no longer buy materials or sell her garments abroad: Russia was now the only market available to her.

Despite this, the mother of a young son is careful not to voice opposition to Moscow’s rule, even under an assumed name. Criticism of the annexation – or “undermining the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation” – is literally a crime, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The peninsula, known for its rugged landscapes and long a popular holiday destination for mainland Russians, has found itself in a legal grey zone.

Real estate prices have rocketed while locals have found their Crimea-issued passports and bank cards are no longer accepted anywhere but Russia.

Not a single major Russian bank, mobile operator or supermarket chain has dared to expand to Crimea as international sanctions in place would kill off businesses tied to global markets instantly. Meanwhile, the Kremlin is cracking down on minority groups and dissent.

Such issues have not swayed hardcore supporters of the annexation.

“Crimea has been much safer since 2014 thanks to the Russian military,” said Artyom, a 41-year old factory worker. “We got new roads, highways. Buildings, schools and hospitals are getting renovated.”

Mainland Russians were told that the “retaking” of Crimea would not only restore their national pride but provide them with a region that would contribute to the wider economy. Instead, almost 80pc of public spending in the peninsula still comes directly from Russia’s federal budget. As other regions struggle to get funding, Moscow has poured in more than 1.3trn rubles (€15bn) over the eight years.

Sergei Aleksashenko, a Russian economist, recently calculated that the cost of annexing Crimea worked out as “10,000 rubles (€120) taken from every Russian citizen, including old people and infants – or the equivalent of two years of federal spending on education”.

Real estate prices in Crimea shot up by 50pc in dollar terms in the year after the annexation. Prices skyrocketed even further in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic prevented Russians from accessing their favourite European resorts.

Moscow-installed authorities have shown over the years that they will welcome wealthy Russians who want to snap up sea-view apartments. But anyone who dares to spoil the idyll is severely punished.

“I’ve felt anxiety living in Crimea since 2014,” said Elvira, a 36-year-old teacher from the resort town of Alushta. “First, people with a public profile started to disappear – those who peacefully protested against Crimea joining Russia. Then ordinary young men: some of them were found dead. Some are still missing.”

The crackdown zeroed in on Crimean Tatars, an indigenous community that still carries the trauma of wartime deportation from the peninsula by Josef Stalin. At least 40 Crimean Tatars have been convicted of terrorism since 2014, some sentenced to as much as 19 years in jail.

Yulia Gobrunova, a senior Ukraine and Russia researcher at Human Rights Watch, calls Crimea a “black hole for human rights”, where independent media has been stamped out and all but a handful activists have fled or been jailed. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)



The name of the Crimea-based journalist who wrote this article is withheld for security reasons