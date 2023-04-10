Eight still missing as Marseille firefighters battle flames in collapsed city centre building

Mayor of southern French city says an explosion most likely cause, but too early to confirm

Narrow city streets and fires are hampering rescue efforts at collapsed building in Marseille. Photo: AP

More than 100 firefighters were working against the clock last night to extinguish flames deep within debris to save up to up to eight people buried after a building collapsed in the French city of Marseille.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said at least four people were known to live in the collapsed building and as many as right may have been there, though persistent flames and fears of further collapse prevented rescuers from being able to search for victims almost a day after the explosion.

“We cannot intervene in a very classic way,” Mr Darmanin said during a visit to the site, about 11 hours after the five-storey building collapsed shortly before 1am yesterday.

He said the fire was burning a few metres under the mounds of debris and that both water and foam represented a danger to victims’ survival.

It was not known whether anyone was killed, or what triggered the blast, Mr Darmanin said.

Firefighters, with the help of urban rescue experts, worked through the night and all day yesterday in a slow race against time.

The delicate operation aimed to keep firefighters safe, prevent further harm to people potentially trapped in the rubble and not compromise vulnerable buildings nearby.

About 30 buildings in the area had been evacuated, Mr Darmanin said.

“We heard an explosion ... a very strong explosion which made us jump, and that’s it,” said Marie Ciret, who was among those evacuated.

“We looked outside the window at what was happening. We saw smoke, stones, and people running.”

The building that collapsed is located on a narrow street in the centre of Marseille, adding to the difficulties for firefighters and rescuers.

Mayor Benoit Payan said an explosion was the “probable” cause of the collapse but later admitted “no conclusions can be drawn” without an investigation.