Eight still missing as Marseille firefighters battle flames in collapsed city centre building

Narrow city streets and fires are hampering rescue efforts at collapsed building in Marseille. Photo: AP

More than 100 firefighters were working against the clock last night to extinguish flames deep within debris to save up to up to eight people buried after a building collapsed in the French city of Marseille.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said at least four people were known to live in the collapsed building and as many as right may have been there, though persistent flames and fears of further collapse prevented rescuers from being able to search for victims almost a day after the explosion.