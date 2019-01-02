However underwhelming your New Year's Eve might have been, it probably wasn't as bad as this.

Eight ring in new year stuck on fairground ride 50 metres in air

Eight people spent their evening - and the first few hours of 2019 - trapped 50 metres in the air on a broken fairground ride in France.

After more than eight hours, firefighters managed to rescue the three adults and five teenagers.

Those watching in the city of Rennes told newspaper 'Ouest-France' the pendulum ride had broken down at around 8.30pm, making noises and sparking.

The fault left one of the two passenger sections suspended at the highest point.

With a helicopter, firefighters handed the passengers harnesses so they could be winched on to a ladder. All eight were safely brought to the ground yesterday morning.

