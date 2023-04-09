| 11.2°C Dublin

Eight missing after explosion in residential building in Marseille

Firefighters at the scene of the building collapse in Marseille. Photo: AP Expand

Elaine Ganley and Bishr El Touni

Eight people are missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed near the port of Marseille.

More than 100 firefighters worked to extinguish flames deep within the rubble of the five-storey building. However, more than 17 hours later "the situation is not yet stabilised", Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters.

