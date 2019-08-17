News Europe

Eight killed and ten injured in Odessa hotel fire

A policeman stays in guard in front of the Tokyo Star hotel in Odessa, southern Ukraine Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP/Getty Images
A fireman walks next to the Tokyo Star hotel in Odessa, southern Ukraine, Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP/Getty Images
A view shows a corridor of the Tokyo Star hotel that was hit by a heavy fire National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Natalia Zinets

Eight people died and 10 more were injured in a fire early on Saturday in a private hotel in the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, Ukraine's emergencies service said.

The fire occurred shortly after midnight, the service said in its statement, which gave no cause for the incident and did not say how many people had been staying at the hotel.

The hotel Tokyo Star has 273 rooms.

It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the fire, which had raged over an area of about 1,000 square metres, the service said

Reuters

