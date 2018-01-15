Eight die in leisure centre fire

Mayor Jose Antonio de Jesus said in televised remarks that more than 60 people had been taking part or watching a card tournament in the two-storey popular gathering place when the fire erupted.

"Several dozen people have been injured, some lightly and others gravely, and are still being assisted," he said.

He would not say what had caused the fire, but local media cited firefighters on the spot as saying that an explosion of a heating boiler was the likely cause.