Editor-in-chief of Politico Europe Stephen Brown dies aged57

The editor in chief of Politico Europe Stephen Brown has died from a heart attack at 57 years old.

The major news outlet announced his death today, saying that it was first discussed during an emergency video conference.

Mr Brown was in charge of the European arm of Politico since January 1, 2019, and oversaw over 100 journalists across the continent.

Before that, he worked as a news correspondent across the world for more than a quarter of a century, doing most of his work in Europe and South America in Reuters.

It was said that one of his favourite places, both professionally and personally, was Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. It was there that he met his wife Laura.

Speaking about his death on Politico, John Harris, the founding editor of the news outlet, said: “He intuitively understood what makes Politico journalism special — the passion for our subjects, the distinctive voice, the willingness to challenge familiar habits in how to tell stories.”

Irish Independent