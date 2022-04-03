Echoes of Stalin heard in Moscow, as Russians are asked to inform on their anti-war friends

Joseph Stalin ruled the USSR with an iron fist until his death in 1953

Russians are being asked to denounce people who speak out against Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, in echoes of the darker days of the Soviet Union.

Telephone hotlines, websites and channels on the Telegram messaging service have been set up so that ‘good citizens’ can inform on ‘traitors’ among their friends, neighbours and colleagues.

The atmosphere has been likened to the years of fear under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, whose regime encouraged people to inform on others for not holding strident enough pro-Communist views.

A 22-year-old Russian shop assistant told reporters that she had spent 24 hours in a prison cell after expressing anti-war views to a stranger while on a night out in a Moscow bar.

Read More

“It was just chit-chat,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. “He got very upset that we didn’t share his opinion and started arguing, saying that Putin and the war were absolutely right.”

The man was thrown out, but an hour later, police arrived and the woman and her friends were told to go outside.

“They had come for us,” she said.

The woman was kept in a cell overnight and discharged with a fine for “discrediting the Russian armed forces”.

“In Russia now, it is like 1937: people are scared and are informing on each other,” said Alexandra Baeva, head of the legal department at human rights group OVD-Info.

Several regions of Russia are sending the public telephone texts with instructions on how to denounce people.

SMS messages sent from Kaliningrad linked to a Telegram site page entitled ‘For Truth’ that was decorated with an orange and black Z the symbol used to show support for Russia’s brutal invasion.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]