EC backs Poland over Putin's WWII claims

The European Commission accused Vladimir Putin of "distorting historical facts" as it backed Poland in a heated war of words with Russia over the causes of World War II.

Warsaw was left incensed last month when Mr Putin appeared to suggest Poland bore some responsibility for the start of the war.

Most Poles saw the comments as an attempt to absolve his country of any guilt over the start of the war, despite the Soviet Union colluding with Adolf Hitler's Germany to wipe Poland from the map of Europe in 1939.

"The European Commission fully rejects any false claims and attempts to distort the history of the Second World War, or paint the victims, like Poland, as perpetrators," said EC vice-president Vera Jourová in an address to the European Parliament.

