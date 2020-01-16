EC backs Poland over Putin's WWII claims
The European Commission accused Vladimir Putin of "distorting historical facts" as it backed Poland in a heated war of words with Russia over the causes of World War II.
Warsaw was left incensed last month when Mr Putin appeared to suggest Poland bore some responsibility for the start of the war.
Most Poles saw the comments as an attempt to absolve his country of any guilt over the start of the war, despite the Soviet Union colluding with Adolf Hitler's Germany to wipe Poland from the map of Europe in 1939.
"The European Commission fully rejects any false claims and attempts to distort the history of the Second World War, or paint the victims, like Poland, as perpetrators," said EC vice-president Vera Jourová in an address to the European Parliament.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"The commission will not tolerate these attacks on Poland and stands in full solidarity with Poland and the Polish people."
She added that "the distortion of historical fact is a threat to our democratic societies and must be challenged whenever possible".
Her support will be welcomed in Poland where many feel Russia is increasing its attempts to portray their country as an instigator of the war while whitewashing Joseph Stalin's alliance with Hitler, and the deaths of thousands of Poles at the hands of the Soviet Union.
Earlier this month Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, launched a furious attack on Mr Putin, accusing him of "lying repeatedly". (© Daily Telegraph, London)
Telegraph.co.uk