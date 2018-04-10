Earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude hits central Italy

Early reports said the Tuesday quake caused some minor damage but no serious injuries.

The epicentre was in the town of Muccia in the Marche region. It hit at 5:11 a.m. (0311 GMT).

The mayor of the town of Pieve Torina, which was hit hard by the 2016 quake, reported that Tuesday's tremor had caused some damage. He said schools had been ordered close.