Claims that a Dutch teenager died by legal euthanasia at a Netherlands clinic are incorrect, her friends have said.

Dutch teen girl 'did not die of euthanasia', say friends of Noa Pothoven

It had been widely reported in recent days that Noa Pothoven (17) had died by euthanasia.

The teenager had suffered with severe depression and anorexia and had previously attempted to kill herself.

However, there is no evidence that she died by euthanasia or assisted suicide and no cause of death has been given yet.

In a statement released by her friends through the Levenseinde Clinic in the Netherlands, they said: "To put an end to incorrect reporting (in foreign media in particular) about her death, we refer to the statement made by friends of Noa this afternoon: Noa Pothoven did not die of euthanasia. To stop her suffering, she has stopped eating and drinking."

It's understood Noa had contacted the clinic in the Hague in 2017, but was told she could not be considered for assisted suicide as she was too young.

The clinic said it could not comment for reasons of privacy.

The Guardian reported that a hospital bed was set up in her parents' home last week and that she had refused food and fluids.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide has been legal in the Netherlands since 2002 under strict conditions.

In an autobiography published last year Ms Pothoven said she was molested at a kids' party when she was 11 and also raped by two men when she was 14. She also detailed her subsequent struggles with depression, anorexia and self-harm.

***

If you have been affected by any of the issue raised in this article you can contact the Rape Crisis Centre on their 24 Hour Helpline on 1800 778888 or visit www.rapecrisishelp.ie.

Bodywhys – the Eating Disorder Association of Ireland – operate a helpline on 1890 200 444 or you contact their email support service on alex@bodywhys.ie

