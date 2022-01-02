Dutch riot police clash with anti-lockdown protesters

Police clash with demonstrators as thousands of people defied a ban to gather and protest the Dutch government's coronavirus lockdown measures, in Amsterdam. Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Anti-lockdown protesters who defied an order not to assemble for a demonstration in Amsterdam have clashed with riot police armed with batons and shields.

Hundreds gathered in a square in the Dutch capital on Sunday to oppose Covid-19 restrictions introduced by the government on December 19.

Police dogs were deployed as a small number of agitators confronted officers in riot gear. It is understood that at least one person was detained.

Another person walked through the crowd carrying a “Trump 2024” flag.

Coronavirus infection rates have been gradually decreasing for weeks in the Netherlands, which reintroduced lockdown measures in November and tightened them further during the Christmas season.

Femke Halsema, mayor of Amsterdam, issued an emergency ordinance empowering police to clear the central Museum Square, after the protesters violated a ban on holding public gatherings during the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

The protesters, who mostly did not wear masks and broke social distancing rules, also ignored an order not to hold a march and walked along a main thoroughfare.

Some of those present played music and held yellow umbrellas in a sign of opposition to the government measures.

Under current restrictions, all but essential stores are closed, as are restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places until at least January 14.

Public gatherings of more than two people are not allowed.

Like other European countries, the Netherlands imposed the measures in an effort to prevent a fresh wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, fearing that it could overwhelm an already strained healthcare system.

Between December 26 and January 2, an average of 14,436 people tested positive for Covid, according to Dutch government figures.

On Sunday 17,531 confirmed cases were reported. The average number of hospital admissions between December 22 and December 28 was 157, according to the figures.

The most recent days are not included in the average, because the figures for these days are not yet complete, officials said.

Additional reporting by agencies