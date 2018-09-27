Dutch police arrest seven and say they have foiled extremist attack

Dutch police have arrested seven men who are suspected of plotting a large-scale extremist attack in the Netherlands that prosecutors say they think has been foiled.

The national prosecutor's office said in a statement that the men were arrested by heavily-armed police in the towns of Arnhem and Weert.

The statement says the arrests capped a months-long investigation that was launched by intelligence suggesting the alleged ring leader, a 34-year-old man of Iraqi heritage, wanted to carry out a major extremist attack on a large event and cause multiple casualties.

Prosecutors say the suspects wanted to attack an event site using bomb vests and assault rifles, and planned to detonate a car bomb at another location.

They say an investigation of potential targets is continuing.

