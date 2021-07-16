Dutch journalist dies as police probe Kinahan associate over shooting

The Dutch journalist who was gunned down on an Amsterdam street last week died in hospital yesterday.

Police are continuing to investigate if an alleged business partner of cartel boss Daniel Kinahan ordered the murder of the renowned crime reporter.

Peter R de Vries (64) was shot five times, including once in the head, on the street on July 6 in central Amsterdam.

Hours after the attack, two men were arrested in a car on the A4 motorway at Leidschendam, 57km from the city.

A 35-year-old Polish national living in Maurik and a 21-year-old Dutch man living in Rotterdam remain in custody.

An 18-year-old who was arrested in Amsterdam was later released.

“Peter fought until the end but wasn’t able to win this battle. He died surrounded by the people who loved him,” his family said in a statement published by RTL, the network that employed Mr De Vries as crime reporter.

One line of inquiry is that the shooting may have been organised and carried out by the gang led by Ridouan Taghi (43), the Dutch-Moroccan organised crime boss who is alleged to have formed a European “super-mafia” with Kinahan as well as senior criminals from Bosnia, Italy and Chile.

Taghi is currently in custody and on trial with 16 of his associates who face accusations relating to six gangland murders in the Netherlands as well as drugs trafficking charges.

In 2019, Moroccan-born Taghi made a public statement denying reports he had threatened to have Mr de Vries killed.

Mr de Vries had been advising and acting as a confidante for a witness known as Nabil B in the case against Taghi and his alleged associates.

Nabil B’s previous lawyer was shot dead in the street in Amsterdam in September 2019 and his brother was also murdered.

Mr De Vries was a celebrity in the Netherlands as a frequent commentator on television crime programmes and an expert crime reporter with sources in both law enforcement and the underworld.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander last week called the shooting “an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law”.