Dutch High Court orders government to cut CO2 emissions
The Dutch High Court yesterday ordered the government of the Netherlands to step up its fight against climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions faster than planned.
The court said the government had not done enough to protect its citizens from the dangerous effects of climate change, which can "threaten their lives and wellbeing".
Home to many large industries, Europe's main seaport and abundant cheap natural gas, the Netherlands is among the largest polluters in Europe.
To live up to its obligations, the government needs CO2 emissions at least 25pc below 1990 levels by the end of 2020, the court said, upholding a 2015 decision by a lower court.
The case was brought by environmental group Urgenda Foundation, on behalf of nearly 900 Dutch citizens.
"This is a landmark decision," climate change expert Nigel Brook of law firm Clyde & Co said. "Not least because of its legal basis: the principle that the government is required to protect the country's citizens against the dangers posed by climate change."
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his government would do everything it could to reach the goal, without elaborating on possible measures.
"It's complicated", he said. "We have to close the remaining gap in a very short time."
His small, but densely populated country has the fifth highest level of CO2 emissions per capita in the EU, while deriving only 7pc of its energy from renewable sources.
A raft of initiatives unveiled this year would cut emissions to 43-48pc below 1990 levels by 2030 if introduced on time, according to the government's environmental body PBL.
That would be less than the 49pc target Dutch authorities have set for 2030. The EU-wide goal for CO2 emissions over the next 10 years is a 40pc cut.
Irish Independent