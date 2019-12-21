Dutch High Court orders government to cut CO2 emissions

The Dutch High Court yesterday ordered the government of the Netherlands to step up its fight against climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions faster than planned.

The Dutch High Court yesterday ordered the government of the Netherlands to step up its fight against climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions faster than planned.

The court said the government had not done enough to protect its citizens from the dangerous effects of climate change, which can "threaten their lives and wellbeing".

Home to many large industries, Europe's main seaport and abundant cheap natural gas, the Netherlands is among the largest polluters in Europe.

To live up to its obligations, the government needs CO2 emissions at least 25pc below 1990 levels by the end of 2020, the court said, upholding a 2015 decision by a lower court.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In