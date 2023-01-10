| 6.9°C Dublin

Dutch gold rush: Nazi hoard map triggers a flood of treasure hunters to descend on village

Police forced to warn people to stay away and stop digging up land in rural area of Netherlands

The map released by the Netherlands national archive after 75 years, which has sparked public interest Expand

The map released by the Netherlands national archive after 75 years, which has sparked public interest

Senay Boztas

Treasure hunters have been told to stay away from a Dutch village where they have been digging up people’s gardens and public land searching for a hoard of Nazi gold.

Fifteen people have had a police warning and 100 have been discovered, shovel in hand, often at night, looking for World War II loot in the village of Ommeren.

