Dutch gold rush: Nazi hoard map triggers a flood of treasure hunters to descend on village

Treasure hunters have been told to stay away from a Dutch village where they have been digging up people’s gardens and public land searching for a hoard of Nazi gold.

Fifteen people have had a police warning and 100 have been discovered, shovel in hand, often at night, looking for World War II loot in the village of Ommeren.

Treasure hunters began digging after the Dutch national archive made a series of documents public after 75 years under the official secrets act.

The documents included a government file about Nazi treasure, a witness statement and a hand-drawn map – with X marking a spot between Ommeren and Lienden, in Gelderland.

According to Dutch media, the map was drawn by Helmut Sonder, a furniture maker from Baden-Baden, who was in a German parachute regiment near the front line during Operation Market Garden. He said his brigade buried looted necklaces, precious jewels, watches and cash by a poplar at the side of the road.

“It’s like a child’s book,” said Annet Waalkens, freedom of information adviser at the National Archive. “They heard a rumour from a German soldier back in Germany that there was treasure hidden, they decided to investigate, and that is the file we have, from 1946 to 1947.

“When we found this record, and the treasure map, we were astonished. The Dutch asked themselves whether they could rely on the map and his story, and seem to believe him.”

Precious metals, artworks and money were stolen by the occupying German forces during the war, inspiring films from Raiders of the Lost Ark to The Monuments Men.

Dr Joost Rosendaal, historian at the Radboud Institute for Culture and History, said: “The Germans forced all of the inhabitants of Arnhem to leave, the houses were all empty and the Germans could plunder.

“Within a few months, a bank building went up in flames, the cellar was emptied, safe deposit boxes were broken open and stolen. Millions were plundered and taken away … and we don’t know where most of it went.”

The post-war Dutch Institute of Asset and Property Management thought the German soldier’s story was credible, as he may have been cooperating to reduce a prison sentence.

“They made three attempts but they couldn’t find the loot,” said Ms Waalkens. “In the first, the ground was frozen so they couldn’t dig; in the second, the metal detectors didn’t work; and in the third attempt they brought back the German soldier so he could point out where it was buried.”

No treasure was publicly discovered. Authorities have now warned it is forbidden to use metal detectors or dig without a permit, and that finds must be reported.

“You can’t just go around with metal detectors,” said Birgit van Aken, spokesman for Gemeente Buren. “This is an archaeological area. We want to protect the ground.”

Dutch police, meanwhile, warned of “dangers due to the possibility of unexploded bombs, landmines and grenades”.

Dr Samuel Kruizinga, senior lecturer in war studies at Amsterdam University, said a hoard sitting under Gelderland “doesn’t seem very likely”.

Dr Roosendaal added: “It is very plausible that something was buried in Ommeren, but the chance that the Germans didn’t pick it up or that it wasn’t found by Canadians, Americans or the Dutch, I think, is relatively small.”