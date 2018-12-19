Dutch girl (16) shot dead in school's bicycle shed

A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in front of fellow pupils in her school's bicycle shed, Dutch police said.

Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested shortly after the shooting at the school on Tuesday.

The school was identified by local media as Rotterdam Design College.

Police said the victim and the man, who was arrested about a mile and a half away, knew one another but did not reveal details of their relationship or a possible motive.

A number of people, including fellow pupils, witnessed the attack, police spokeswoman Yvette de Rave told national broadcaster NOS.

The shooting happened less than a week after an American psychology student at Rotterdam's Erasmus University was fatally stabbed in her flat.

A suspect in her killing was arrested last week.

Gun ownership is tightly restricted in the Netherlands and most shootings that happen in the country are linked to power struggles between criminal gangs.

Press Association