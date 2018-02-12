Dutch foreign minister admits lying about meeting with Vladimir Putin

He has in the past said he was present as an employee of energy giant Shell at Mr Putin's country retreat in 2006, when the Russian president said he considered Belarus, Ukraine and the Baltic states as part of a "Greater Russia".

In a written statement, Mr Zijlstra said that he was not present at the meeting, but heard a story from somebody who was there. He said he considered Mr Putin's statements so geopolitically important that he spoke about them publicly and took credit for hearing the comments as a way of protecting his source.