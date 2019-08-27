Dutch customs planning for Brexit hit by staff shortages

The Netherlands does not have enough customs officers and inspection points to cope with a worst-case Brexit.

Port officials called for another delay to the divorce process and warned shipments to the UK could be quarantined for up to 24 hours.

Dutch officials have spent the last two years meticulously preparing for an avalanche of red tape after Brexit, launching a recruitment drive for 920 customs officers but, by October 31, only around 550 customs officials will have been fully trained, while investors have pulled out of a new inspection posts project.

