Dutch crown princess Catherina-Amalia forced to move out of student flat over security threat

The Dutch crown princess has been forced to move out of her student accommodation and return to the royal palace due to heightened security threats, the royal family has said.

Catherina-Amalia, 18, began studying a bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics in the University of Amsterdam in September.

However, her student life was reduced to only going out to attend classes after increased security risks emerged after it was feared she could be targeted and kidnapped by criminal gangs.

“She can hardly leave the house,” Queen Maxima said during a state visit to Sweden with her husband King Willem-Alexander.

“It has huge consequences for her life. It means she doesn’t live in Amsterdam and also that she can’t really go outside,” the Queen added.

The heir to the Dutch throne is now back at the Huis ten Bosch royal palace in The Hague.

Prime minister Mark Rutte said: “This is terrible news, for her in the first place.

“Everyone involved is doing everything possible to make sure she is safe.”

“I guarantee that our security services are working day and night to ensure her security,” justice and security minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius tweeted in Dutch.

“The consequences are very difficult for her,” Queen Maxima added. “There is no student life for her like others have.”

Dutch police and the country’s secret service have declined to discuss security arrangements around the Royal House.

The Princess of Orange is entitled to an allowance worth €1.6m per year, but she said last year that she does not want to accept it.

In a hand-written note to the Dutch prime minister, she said, “I find it uncomfortable as long as I can offer little in return and other students have it so much more difficult, especially in these uncertain corona times.”