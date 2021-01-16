Dutch cabinet resigns over benefit fraud row – but ruling party still expected to win next election

The cabinet of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has resigned to take political responsibility for a scandal involving child benefit investigations. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

The Dutch government collapsed yesterday over a scandal that left thousands of families driven to financial ruin after being wrongly accused of child benefit fraud.

“Today the question was about political responsibility,” said Mark Rutte, the prime minister. “If the whole system has failed we must take collective responsibility. We have offered the king the resignation of the whole cabinet.”

The move was seen as largely symbolic. Mr Rutte’s government will stay in office in a caretaker mode to manage the coronavirus response until a new coalition is formed after March elections.

Mr Rutte’s VVD party is expected to win that election.

That would put the prime minister first in line to begin talks to form the next ruling coalition. However, other parties could well capitalise on the scandal to gain voters.

The resignation of Mr Rutte’s cabinet had been expected after criticism over the childcare subsidies scandal.

For years, the Dutch tax office has been demanding all benefits be paid back, even if people made small errors such as missing a signature or misreporting €100.

Its approach hardened in 2013, after some gangs from Bulgaria were involved in organised benefits fraud in the Netherlands.

But a parliamentary inquiry last month found that instead of a clampdown on genuine crime, thousands of innocent families had been unjustly labelled “fraudsters” and told to pay back every cent of child benefit they had ever received – sometimes almost €100,000.

Mr Rutte said that the caretaker government would ensure a €500m compensation package – in which 10,000 families will receive €30,000 each – will be disbursed by May 1.

He added that he had not considered resigning as leader of his party. “I think it is up to the elector,” he said.

“Of course, I am responsible at the end of the day for what doesn’t go well in the cabinet, and I feel ashamed of what has happened. But I wasn’t directly responsible for this dossier, so I believe I can carry on.”

In one case highlighted, Roger Derikx, a 49-year-old chef from Hoofddorp, was made to pay back €60,000 in benefits after being incorrectly labelled a fraudster.

Mr Derikx said: “He has taken responsibility for the cabinet, not for his actions. Now it is up to people to vote on March 17 against him.”

The chef is among 20 families who have filed charges for criminal negligence against five leading politicians, including Wopke Hoekstra, the finance minister, and Eric Wiebes, the economy minister, for their role in the affair. If convicted, they could face up to six months in prison.

Renske Leijten, a Socialist Party MP who has also been campaigning for justice for broken families, said: “It is right that the government should step down. It is terrible that this is necessary and this injustice should have been made right a long time ago.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

