Dutch ban Hells Angels biker gang over crimes

A Dutch court yesterday banned the Hells Angels motorcycle gang in the Netherlands, saying it had a track record of violent crime including the killing of rivals, shoot-outs, and drugs offences.

Prosecutors had sought the measure in response to hundreds of incidents in the Netherlands.

"The violence is often so serious and causes so much social unrest that it can be considered in contravention of social order," the Utrecht District Court ruled, naming the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Holland and the international organisation to which it belongs.

A spokesman for the national prosecutor's office said this was believed to be the first time a country had banned the Hells Angels.

The gang is regarded by the US government as an international crime syndicate and has thousands of members in dozens of countries.

Judges cited the club's "Filthy Few" patch, which is given to members who commit violent offences, including murder, to wear on their jackets.

Irish Independent