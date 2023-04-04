| 11.9°C Dublin

‘Drunk’ skier dies after crashing through gondola window and falling 130ft

The man fell from a gondola in the Deux Alpes resort on Saturday at around 5pm Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Andy Gregory

A “drunk” skier has plunged 130 feet to his death in the French Alps after crashing through the window of a gondola.

The 29-year-old and another man, aged 23, were filming themselves in the ski lift as they came down the mountain at the Deux Alpes just before it closed on Saturday evening, said Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant.

