A Russian professor has admitted to murdering his lover after he was found drunk in a river with a backpack containing a woman's arms.

Drunk professor admits murdering lover after being found in river with bagpack containing her arms

Oleg Sokolov fell into the Moika River in St Petersburg as he tried to dispose of body parts.

Police then searched the 63-year-old's home and reportedly found the decapitated body of Anastasia Yeshchenko (24), his lover and former student, with whom he had written a number of works.

Sokolov, a Napoleon expert at St Petersburg State University who has received France's Légion d'Honneur, has admitted his guilt and regrets what he has done, his lawyer Alexander Pochuyev said.

