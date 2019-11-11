Drunk professor admits murdering lover after being found in river with bagpack containing her arms
A Russian professor has admitted to murdering his lover after he was found drunk in a river with a backpack containing a woman's arms.
Oleg Sokolov fell into the Moika River in St Petersburg as he tried to dispose of body parts.
Police then searched the 63-year-old's home and reportedly found the decapitated body of Anastasia Yeshchenko (24), his lover and former student, with whom he had written a number of works.
Sokolov, a Napoleon expert at St Petersburg State University who has received France's Légion d'Honneur, has admitted his guilt and regrets what he has done, his lawyer Alexander Pochuyev said.
He reportedly told police he killed Ms Yeshchenko during an argument and then sawed off her head, arms and legs.
The professor, who also regularly dresses up as the French military leader and emperor, is said to have planned to dispose of the body before publicly killing himself while in the costume.
Ms Yeshchenko studied French history and also enjoyed wearing period costume.
France's Institute of Social Science, Economics and Politics, of which Mr Sokolov was a member, said it had removed him from his position on its scientific committee.
"We learn with horror of the atrocious crime of which Oleg Sokolov is guilty. We could never imagine that he could commit such an odious act," it said in a statement.
"We remove him with immediate effect and we send our condolences and support to the victim's family."
Mr Sokolov has been detained and police were planning to interrogate him.
