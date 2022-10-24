Drown or burn Ukrainian children, says Russian TV presenter

A senior presenter at Russia’s state-funded TV network RT has been filmed promoting genocide in Ukraine and promising to drown Ukrainian children.

Anton Krasovsky, an RT director, mimicked how he would grab Ukrainian children by the scruff of their necks and drown them in a river during his chat show yesterday morning.

“Just drown those children, drown them in the Tysa (River),” the presenter said. “You throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent.”

Mr Krasovsky (47) was interviewing Sergei Lukyanenko, a Russian sci-fi author who holds strong anti-Ukraine views, when he said he wanted to kill Ukrainian children.

Mr Lukyanenko had been talking about how he had made visits to western Ukraine as a child and met Russian-speaking children there who blamed Russia for occupying the country.

Later, Mr Krasovsky said all Ukrainians should be killed. “Shove them right into their huts and burn them,” he said and cracked a grin. “We will shoot them.” Throughout the show, Mr Krasovsky constantly referred to Ukrainians using a racist slur.

Russian TV is filled with propaganda talk shows like Mr Krasovsky’s, that are watched by hundreds of thousands of people.

Vladimir Putin has relied on state TV propaganda to promote his war in Ukraine, which he has justified as a rescue mission to save Ukrainians from Nazis.

Analysts have warned that this propaganda bombardment and state-promoted hatred of Ukrainians has corrupted people and will take generations to unwind.

Mr Krasovsky is already a controversial figure and, even among Kremlin supporters, is considered extreme. He has called Ukrainians animals and said that they should be wiped out.

Two weeks ago, after Russian missiles struck cities across Ukraine killing 23 people in retaliation for an explosion on the bridge that links Crimea to the Russian mainland, Mr Krasnovsky videoed himself laughing and dancing.

“To say that I am happy is an understatement,” he said. “I’m dancing on the balcony in Russian army pyjamas.”

The EU has banned RT news because of Kremlin disinformation. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]