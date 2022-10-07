‘Drop your weapons and get off the vehicle’ – Russian tank crew filmed surrendering to Ukrainian troops

A soldier waves from an armored personnel carrier heading to the front lines outside of Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

A Russian tank crew has been filmed surrendering to Ukrainian troops in Kherson as the Kremlin’s forces continue to collapse in the south.

The armoured vehicle, flying a white flag from the gun barrel, approached troops in Kyiv before the crew emerged with their hands up.

Ukrainian commandos approached, ordering the Russians to “drop your weapons and get off the vehicle” before searching them.

The surrender, shown in a six-minute video, is believed to have been agreed in advance after the Ukrainian government set up a hotline for Russian soldiers wanting to lay down their arms.

On Wednesday, Ukraine released footage of what it claimed was the first Russian soldier to surrender after receiving instructions from the hotline.

Concerns over the morale of reservists have dogged president Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation drive announced last month.

Some appear to be on the brink of mutiny as the army struggles to accommodate and train hundreds of thousands of men.

We have weapons but we are not part of any unit … no one knows where we’re going ... we’ve been living like cattle for over a week – offered no equipment or money allowance

In the first major sign of unrest among the mobilised men, hundreds of soldiers gathered on a railway track in the south-western region of Belgorod, saying they were being sent to Ukraine without any training.

A video filmed by the soldiers emerged on a Russian ultra-nationalist social media page yesterday. “It’s about 500 of us here,” said the unnamed soldier behind the camera.

“We have weapons but we are not part of any unit,” he said. “No one knows where we’re going. We’ve been living like cattle for over a week – offered no equipment or money allowance.”

The Russian defence ministry declined to comment on the video but an unnamed official said the soldiers were not going to Ukraine but to a training centre in southern Russia.

Earlier this week, another mobilised soldier was reported dead before even reaching Ukraine.

Alexander Koltun was said to have died from alcohol poisoning at a training camp near Novosibirsk in Siberia on Sunday, four days after he was drafted.

Elena Zausayeva, his mother, dismissed the reports, saying her son was a teetotaller who provided for six children.

Before he died, he told his mother that the men were not receiving any rations and were mostly “hanging out and drinking”.

Russian media reports have stated that 700,000 men have fled the country in recent days to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine.

But Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said he did not know the exact figures but was confident they were “very far” from those reported.

Kazakhstan and Georgia together reported 300,000 Russians crossing the border in less than two weeks.

