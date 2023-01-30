| 5.2°C Dublin

Drones armed with bombs attack Iranian ammunition factory

Israel suspected of carrying out targeted operation on country’s nuclear programme as tensions mount in region

Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, January 29, 2023, in this still image obtained from a video. Photo: Pool via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters Expand

Abbie Cheeseman

An Iranian weapons factory came under attack by bomb-laden drones late on Saturday night, the country’s defence ministry said, amid tensions over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Three quadcopter drones attacked the military site in the central city of Isfahan at about 11.30pm, the ministry said, claiming its air defences had thwarted the attack and shot down one of them, with the other two exploding.

