Drones ‘are new snipers’ as 3D tech turns tables on tanks

Drones are becoming the new snipers of the Ukraine war, as Kyiv’s forces are using 3D-printing technology to give old kit a lethal second life.

Outdated grenades, that had posed more of a threat to the soldier deploying them than the enemy, have now been given a new lease of life thanks to the addition of plastic fins which have turned them into airborne killers when fired from the air by a drone.

Photos released by Aerorozvidka, originally a civilian outfit but now absorbed into the Ukrainian military, show Soviet-era grenades with the new fin assemblies attached.

The modifications make the grenades highly accurate and mean they can destroy Russian tanks and other armour by striking the relatively vulnerable top of the turret.

The drones from which they launch are now the new snipers of the battlefield – largely unseen, deadly and able to instil fear and doubt into the enemy.

If, rather than seeing their tanks and armoured vehicles as places of safety on the modern battlefield, Russian soldiers view them as potential death-traps it could lead to a crisis of morale among the already beleaguered invaders.

The revamped grenades are thought to be Soviet-era RKG-3 anti-tank ordnance with 3D-printed tail fins attached to stabilise their fall.

The blast can penetrate about 8in of steel armour plating. The upper armour on a Russian BMP-3, an infantry fighting vehicle, is only about half that.

Russian tanks have a carousel inside containing the ammunition. Unlike Western tanks, this is not under cover, meaning the sudden blast of superheated copper travelling at extreme speed can “cook off” all the ammunition. This can result in the tank turret being blown clear of the hull.

Since the war in Ukraine started there have been many pictures of tank turrets that have met such a fate. Footage on social media showed one of the modified grenades being dropped through the sunroof of a vehicle that was carrying fleeing Russian troops. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

