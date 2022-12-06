| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Drone strikes on Russian airfields as Kyiv tries to disrupt bombing campaign

Vladimir Putin travels in car across repaired Kerch Bridge

Citizens shelter in Kyiv's metro as Russia launches another missile attack. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Expand

Close

Citizens shelter in Kyiv's metro as Russia launches another missile attack. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Citizens shelter in Kyiv's metro as Russia launches another missile attack. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Citizens shelter in Kyiv's metro as Russia launches another missile attack. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Roland Oliphant

Ukraine carried out drone strikes hundreds of miles inside Russian territory in an attempt to disrupt the Kremlin’s bombing campaign against energy infrastructure.

Three were killed and six injured yesterday after a fuel tanker exploded at the Dyagilevo airfield near the city of Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, in what is thought to be one of Ukraine’s deepest strikes in Russian territory.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy