Drone strikes on Russian airfields as Kyiv tries to disrupt bombing campaign

Ukraine carried out drone strikes hundreds of miles inside Russian territory in an attempt to disrupt the Kremlin’s bombing campaign against energy infrastructure.

Three were killed and six injured yesterday after a fuel tanker exploded at the Dyagilevo airfield near the city of Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, in what is thought to be one of Ukraine’s deepest strikes in Russian territory.

Later in the day, Russian missile strikes on Ukraine killed civilians and further crippled the power network.

It came as Russian president Vladimir Putin visited the Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea, apparently to inspect repairs to the section damaged by a Ukrainian strike in October.

Video released by the Kremlin showed him driving a Mercedes across the bridge with Marat Khusnullin, a deputy prime minister in charge of the repair project. Putin’s appearance was the closest he had come to Ukrainian territory since he began the war earlier this year.

Unofficial Russian social media channels reported that four aircraft were damaged in the explosions near Ryazan.

A separate blast struck the Engels-1 airbase near Saratov, 460 miles south-east of Moscow, at 5am. Two Tu-95 strategic bombers were damaged and two people wounded.

Russia’s ministry of defence said low-flying drones were intercepted as they approached the bases and that damage to aircraft was caused by falling debris.

Dyagilevo is about 530km from the Ukrainian border. The base at Saratov is 690km from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory. Both bases are used by the Tu 95 and Tu 160 strategic bombers that have fired air-launched missiles against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October.

Ukraine’s ministry of defence did not immediately comment on the strikes.

Meanwhile, reports in US media claimed that the US secretly modified the Himars missile launchers it sent to Ukraine to give them a shorter range so Kyiv could not use them to hit Russia.

US officials are said to believe that if the weapons were used to hit targets over the border, it could be considered a major escalation by the Kremlin.

Russia said last night that the attacks on its bases were carried out by drones.

Last month, Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s state-owned arms giant, said it was “finalising development” on a weapon that could fly 1,000km and carry a 75kg warhead. It is not known to have entered service.

Some Russian propaganda channels speculated that the strikes may have been carried out by shorter-range drones launched inside Russian territory by Ukrainian special forces cells.

After Russian strategic bombers unleashed strikes on Ukrainian’s energy grid and other infrastructure in the afternoon, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 60 of 70 incoming missing missiles. The remains of a missile were found in neighbouring Moldova.

Explosions were reported in or near Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Vinnytsia as well as in Kyiv and Cherkassy regions.

Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister, said energy facilities had been hit in the regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa, but the country’s energy system was functioning. Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia region, said missiles had left two people dead.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said his country’s military had shot down a majority of Russian missiles fired earlier in the day and engineers had begun working to restore electricity.

“Our people never give up,” Mr Zelensky said in a video statement on social media. Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system has already been damaged after months of strikes on power infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Spanish police intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid and its consulates in Barcelona and Malaga yesterday, police sources close to the investigation said.

Last week, Ukraine said “bloody packages” were sent to its missions across Europe. Soon after, a letter bomb detonated at Ukraine’s embassy in Spain and police defused others sent to, among others, Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister.

Oleg Nikolenko, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman, said there were 21 known cases of such threats being sent to diplomatic missions in 12 countries.