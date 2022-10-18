Drone dubbed ‘the moped’ is cheap and easy to build and Russia hopes it will change course of war in Ukraine

Ukrainians are becoming familiar with the sound of the Iranian Shahed-136 Kamikaze drone.

The distinctive whine of its cheap petrol engine has already seen it dubbed “the moped” by Ukrainian front-line soldiers.

“All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian forces have apparently obtained scores of the cheap and potentially deadly Iranian-made drones. They hope the new weapons could turn the tide of the war in Russia’s favour.

Made by the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Company, the Shahed-136 has a range of up to 1,500 miles and carries a warhead of 35kg. They are designed to loiter overhead before striking targets. Ukrainian forces say they come in both Kamikaze and munition-launching variants.

Made from commercially available components – including mobile phone parts and model aircraft engines – the drones are easy and cheap to build with a supply chain that is difficult to disrupt with Western sanctions.

Their deployment comes amid signs that Russia’s weapons stocks are dwindling.

The drones are said to cost less than €21,000 each. The price of conventional Russian missiles ranges from about €310,000 for a Tochka-U up to €13.4m for an x-101 cruise missile.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected accusations it has supplied Russia with arms “to be used in the war in Ukraine”.

But security officials told The Washington Post that Iranian technical advisers have visited Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine to give drone training.

The use of Kamikaze drones has alarmed Ukraine’s European allies, with EU foreign minister’s meeting yesterday to discuss further sanctions on Tehran in response.

“Iran, with its drones and missiles, is becoming an accomplice in the war,” said Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Lithuanian foreign minister. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

