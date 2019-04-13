Drivers on cannabis will not immediately lose licence

Motorists caught driving after consuming cannabis will no longer face having their driver's licences immediately revoked in Germany.

A federal court in Leipzig ruled that the licensing authority must now first determine whether the marijuana user was fit to drive with a medical evaluation, daily newspaper 'Deutsche Welle' reported.

German law stated that a driver's licence could be revoked if they could not drive due to the consumption of alcohol or other drugs, and those caught with one nanogram per millimetre of THC in their bloodstream faced the instant loss of their licence.

A group of experts proposed in 2015 to increase the limit to three nanograms per millimetre, because THC can remain in the bloodstream days after a person consumes cannabis. But the Leipzig court ruled the limit should stay the same.

Irish Independent