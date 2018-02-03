Drive-by shootings on immigrants in Italy leave several wounded

The mayor of Macerata, located about 200 km (125 miles) east of Rome, appealed to locals to remain indoors.

"Stay at home until further notice. There is an armed man in a car who is shooting in the city," Mayor Romano Carancini said in a statement posted on local Facebook sites.

The shootings happened just days after the body of an 18-year-old Italian woman was discovered cut up and hidden in two suitcases. A Nigerian migrant has been arrested in connection with the death.