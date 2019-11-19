Drinks giant 'pressurised its staff to drink while on the job'
Pernod Ricard, the French drinks company, is facing court action accused of piling "constant pressure" on staff to consume alcohol on the job.
Known for popularising pastis, the anise-flavoured aperitif, the world's second-biggest spirits maker also owns Jameson whiskey. Pernod Ricard posted record sales last year.
One current and two former employees have accused the group of strong-arming them into drinking at work as part of a drive to increase sales, leading to addiction, poor health and in one case, hallucinations.
A former Ricard salesman has filed a complaint in the French labour courts, arguing he suffered from "burnout" due to excessive drinking in promotional campaigns in bars, nightclubs and bullfighting festivals.
Zero tolerance
An expert concluded during the hearing there was a "certain, direct and exclusive" link between his job and his state of nervous exhaustion.
The 42-year-old former employee, known only as Julien, who was a manager in southern France, said: "I drank every day [at work]."
Pernod Ricard denies the claims, saying it applies a "zero tolerance" approach to drinking at work. A ruling is expected later this month.
Two other people also allege they were put under pressure to drink copiously with customers. "It's the company culture; if you say no, it's frowned upon," one employee said.
She alleged she was chosen for the job after showing she could "stand up to intense effort" in holding her drink.
When she started suffering from hallucinations, she said her doctor warned her: "If you carry on like that, in three years you're dead." (© Daily Telegraph, London)
