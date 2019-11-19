Pernod Ricard, the French drinks company, is facing court action accused of piling "constant pressure" on staff to consume alcohol on the job.

Drinks giant 'pressurised its staff to drink while on the job'

Known for popularising pastis, the anise-flavoured aperitif, the world's second-biggest spirits maker also owns Jameson whiskey. Pernod Ricard posted record sales last year.

One current and two former employees have accused the group of strong-arming them into drinking at work as part of a drive to increase sales, leading to addiction, poor health and in one case, hallucinations.

A former Ricard salesman has filed a complaint in the French labour courts, arguing he suffered from "burnout" due to excessive drinking in promotional campaigns in bars, nightclubs and bullfighting festivals.

