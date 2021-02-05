Draghi opens talks to solve government crisis in Italy

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has begun talks on forming a new Italian government as the largest party in parliament, the 5-Star Movement, softened its initial hostility to his appointment.

Italy is in the middle of a health and economic crisis and the previous coalition government, which included the anti-establishment 5-Star, collapsed in acrimony.

Outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in his first public comments on the political tumult, wished Mr Draghi well and said he hoped the next government would have a political nature and not comprise only unaffiliated technocrats.

Mr Conte’s words – he is not a member of any party but is close to 5-Star – have been seen as a signal that his cabinet allies should consider working with Mr Draghi, one of the most respected institutional figures in Italy and across Europe after steering the eurozone through the financial crisis. He was asked to form a new government by President Sergio Mattarella.

Given its large presence in parliament, the 5-Star could play a crucial role in the coming days.

Traditionally opposed to technocrat governments, it was instinctively hostile to Mr Draghi when he was first given the nod.

However Luigi Di Maio, the outgoing foreign minister and senior 5-Star politician, urged caution yesterday.

“In my opinion, the 5-Star Movement has the duty to meet [Mr Draghi], listen and then take a position,” he said. “It is precisely in these circumstances that a political force shows itself to be mature in the eyes of the country.”

Mr Draghi is not due to talk to 5-Star until tomorrow when he will wrap up his consultations and decide if he has sufficient backing to form Italy’s 67th government since WWII.

Financial markets have cheered his sudden arrival on the political scene, hopeful he can spearhead long-awaited reforms to boost growth in a country that has long underperformed against its European peers, weighing down the whole euro zone.

Mr Draghi is a famously reserved figure and has not said anything in public about the possible make-up of his cabinet.

One option would be to rely on the parties that made up the outgoing coalition, but he is more likely to seek broad cross-party support given the huge challenges facing Italy.

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi suggested he might be ready to help out – a move that could cause a rift within the right-wing opposition bloc.

Praising the decision to appoint Mr Draghi, Mr Berlusconi said in a statement he had “a high institutional profile around whom we can try to build substantial unity”.

One of Mr Berlusconi’s allies, the far-right Brothers of Italy, has ruled out backing Mr Draghi, while the largest party in the bloc, the eurosceptic League, has sounded at best lukewarm, saying early elections would be the best option for the country.

Matteo Renzi, the head of the small Italia Viva party which triggered Mr Conte’s downfall by withdrawing from the cabinet, has offered Mr Draghi unconditional support and said a new government could take office next week.

