Dozens of Russian sailors feared lost as families claim flagship sinking being ‘covered up’

The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, meets crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva in Sevastopol, Crimea. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters

Dozens of Russian sailors were feared dead last night as families claimed Kremlin authorities were covering up what happened aboard a warship that sank in the Black Sea.

Russian naval sources suggested 37 crew members may have died, as pictures emerged for the first time of the burning warship.

The flagship Moskva missile cruiser sank in the Black Sea in the early hours of last Thursday, reportedly after being hit by two Ukrainian missiles.

The Russian government did not acknowledge any losses or give any detailed account of what happened on board, claiming that the ship sank in choppy waters after ammunition caught fire.

Read More

Parents of several sailors said yesterday they had been stonewalled by officials who merely told them their sons were missing in action.

The mother of one Moskva sailor spoke of seeing about 200 injured crew members recovering from burns at a hospital in Crimea.

Footage released by Russia’s defence ministry showed the ship’s crew back at their home base over the weekend but the full complement of 500 sailors did not appear to be present.

A prime-time news show on Russia’s state-owned Channel One ran a short segment about the sinking on Sunday, claiming that “there are no losses” among the crew.

Parents of a Moskva sailor said yesterday that their conscripted son – who has served on the ship since last summer as a cook – is now listed as missing.

The bodies of at least 37 crew members were taken to the port of Sevastopol on Friday, an unnamed source close to the commanders of the Black Sea fleet told Russia’s media outlet Meduza yesterday.

At least 100 more people were injured while the number of those missing is still unclear, the source said.

Irina Shkrebets, mother of Yegor Shkrebets, told The Insider, a Russian online newspaper, that she and her husband went to a hospital in Crimea over the weekend, hoping to find their son.

“I saw every kid who got burns. I can’t describe how tough it was but I didn’t find my child,” she said.

“There were 200 people [at the hospital] while there were more than 500 people on the cruiser. Where’s the rest of them?”

She said local security officials and Black Sea fleet commanders have rejected her pleas to see the full list of those killed and missing from the Moskva.

Yegor’s father said he had been contacted by three other families whose children, also conscripts, were listed as missing from the ship.

He said they all filed a complaint with the local military commissioner’s office, demanding information about their children’s whereabouts.

“We need answers, in writing, about where our children are, not text messages with photos and good wishes and prayers,” he said.

Conscripts are not allowed to be sent into war zones, according to Russian law, and the Kremlin had to admit earlier in the conflict that a number had been sent to Ukraine by mistake.

The mother of another sailor told Novaya Gazeta that her son, who survived and is now in hospital, spoke of seeing about 40 killed. “My son was crying when he called me to say what he saw,” she said.

“It was terrifying. Clearly not everyone made it out alive,” the woman, who asked not to be named, said.

“He said he’d never think he would end up in such a mince-grinder in peacetime.”

More desperate parents took to social media yesterday looking for their sons as authorities apparently ignored their questions.

Anna Syromyasova said her son, Nikita, was on the ship when it sank, and she has not heard from him since.

“He’s on the missing list now. No one says anything to the parents.

“All our pleas are being stonewalled,” she said.

There appears to be only one confirmed death from the Moskva cruiser.

The wife of sailor Ivan Vakhrushev, said on Sunday the ship’s commanders officially informed her of her husband’s death but she said they gave no details.

A channel on the Telegram messaging app that is believed to be linked to Russian security agencies yesterday released what appears to be photos of the Moskva on fire before it sank.

The pictures taken from another ship nearby show the giant vessel listing, with plumes of black smoke rising over the stern and hoses spraying water in the air.

The lifeboats appear to have been deployed, and there do not seem to be any personnel on the deck.

The loss of the Moskva, one of the Russian navy’s three missile cruisers of this type, could pose a serious challenge to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s plans to hold ground in southern Ukraine and potentially attack the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The Soviet warship, launched in 1983, has played a major role in Russian military campaigns.

It was deployed to support Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008, surviving a missile hit.

Another round of repairs and maintenance was completed just last year.

Most recently, the Moskva was involved in the operation against Ukraine’s Snake Island in the first days of the war.

When it called on Ukrainian soldiers to surrender, it famously received the reply: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]