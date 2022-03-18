Dozens of children holed up in monastery as 13 more arrive

Thirteen children in foster care in Ukraine were evacuated yesterday from the under-fire city of Dnipro to seek refuge in a monastery that has already taken in 30 orphans.

The children, aged six to 17, arrived by bus at St Joseph’s Redemptorist Monastery in Ivano-Frankivsk at 2am, after unexpectedly making a dash to safety.

It was the second emergency evacuation of the children, who just days earlier were taken out of Kharkiv, a city in the north that has been relentlessly shelled by Russian forces.

The children are in foster care in Ukraine. They and their carers arrived exhausted after their ordeal. “They were saying how lucky they were to get out so quickly,” said Fr Taras.

He said they came to the monastery because “somebody knew someone who knew our superior and people know that we are taking people in”.

The children slept on mattresses in a kindergarten run by the monastery on their first night and will eventually be accommodated in a dormitory in a retreat house.

There are now more than 40 children at St Joseph’s. Thirty children from an orphanage in Kharkiv were taken to the safety of the monastery 10 days ago.

The plight of children in care getting trapped in war-ravaged Ukraine is of growing concern. The charity Save the Children said this week that an estimated 100,000 children living in orphanages and institutions in Ukraine are at risk of being left behind or being permanently separated from family members as the conflict continues.

“It is a fear. Repeatedly we are hearing of civilian transports being hit on the road on purpose,” said Fr Taras. “You are not sure when it is safer to transport them, and when it is safe to be on the road. There is no safe way: you never know which way the dice is going to roll…They saw a safe opportunity and they took it. It could have just as easily been a case hunkering down there for another week or two.”

Another concern is whether children who do reach the border will be allowed to cross, because of legal issues around their guardianship.

“We have no idea what to expect,” he said.

One foster child turned 14 yesterday and at least got to celebrate with a cake and in relative safety, thanks to cakes donated to the monastery by a local cafe that shut last week.

The Redemptorists in Ireland, who are running a fundraising appeal, are currently sourcing a generator in Slovakia for the monastery to ensure a continuing power supply for the growing numbers of children seeking refuge there.