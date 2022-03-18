| 0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dozens of children holed up in monastery as 13 more arrive

Some of the 30 children who were evacuated from an orphanage in the besieged city of Kharkiv to a monastery in western Ukraine​​​​​​​ Expand
Dnipro, where the children fled from. Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS Expand

Close

Some of the 30 children who were evacuated from an orphanage in the besieged city of Kharkiv to a monastery in western Ukraine​​​​​​​

Some of the 30 children who were evacuated from an orphanage in the besieged city of Kharkiv to a monastery in western Ukraine​​​​​​​

Dnipro, where the children fled from. Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Dnipro, where the children fled from. Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

/

Some of the 30 children who were evacuated from an orphanage in the besieged city of Kharkiv to a monastery in western Ukraine​​​​​​​

Maeve Sheehan

Thirteen children in foster care in Ukraine were evacuated yesterday from the under-fire city of Dnipro to seek refuge in a monastery that has already taken in 30 orphans.

The children, aged six to 17, arrived by bus at St Joseph’s Redemptorist Monastery in Ivano-Frankivsk at 2am, after unexpectedly making a dash to safety.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy