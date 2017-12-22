Dozens injured in commuter train crash in Spain

The Madrid region's Summa 112 emergency services initially reported that 45 people were treated and four suffered serious injuries from the afternoon accident, but it later lowered the total number of those seen to 39.

In a statement, the service said two were taken to hospital with serious injuries, 11 more had moderate injuries and the rest were treated for bruises and anxiety.

Spain's railway operator Renfe said the accident happened at 3.37pm (1437GMT) at the end of a track at Alcala de Henares station, some 40 kilometres (24 miles) east of the Spanish capital.