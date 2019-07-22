News Europe

Monday 22 July 2019

Dozens are arrested as far-right protesters attack LGBT march

 

Police restrain one of the attackers during the march. Photo: Magda Bogdanowicz/via REUTERS
Marcin Goclowski

Police have arrested 25 people after far-right attacks on an LGBT rights march in eastern Poland.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights have become an issue in Poland ahead of a general election expected in October, with the conservative party depicting campaigners as a threat to traditional Polish values.

Videos posted on Twitter show men attacking participants in the march in Bialystok, including a woman, and shouting anti-LGBT insults. Some of the attackers were wearing football club T-shirts.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling PiS party, said in April that LGBT rights represented foreign values that posed "a real threat to our identity, to our nation".

