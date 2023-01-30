| 5.2°C Dublin

‘Doomsday prepper’ arrested after he's found with his six British kids living in Austrian cellar

Despite initial fears, there is no evidence that the children were mistreated. Pictured, 'Doomsday prepper', Tom Landon Expand

Jessica Abrahams

A man who was discovered living in an Austrian cellar with his six British-born children is a ‘Doomsday prepper’ who previously worked in IT in London, according to officials.

Tom Landon (54) is said to be a conspiracy theorist who wrote several self-published books denouncing Austria’s government.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

