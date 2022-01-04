Don’t give in to Putin’s demands, urges ex-Nato chief ahead of Biden call

US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the weekend. Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Nato must reject Vladimir Putin’s demand for a new European security settlement or it will help him destroy the alliance, a former secretary general has warned.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who served as Nato secretary general from 2009 to 2014, claimed Mr Putin had openly told him he wanted to dismantle the Western security alliance and agreeing to “negotiate down the barrel of a gun” would only help him achieve his aims.

The comments come as US President Joe Biden prepares for talks on Sunday with Mr Putin aimed at averting war.

Russia has massed around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine in what Western governments fear is preparation for a large-scale attack.

Mr Putin has denied planning for a new invasion but also issued a string of “unconditional” ultimatums to the West, including an end to further Nato expansion and a legally binding promise that Ukraine will never join the alliance.

Mr Biden said he would consider ways to assuage Russia’s security concerns after a video call with Mr Putin last month.

The pair will speak again on January 9. High-ranking officials from both countries will begin two days of talks about Russia’s demands in Geneva on the same day.

Writing in Politico yesterday, Mr Rasmussen said the Russian proposals were unacceptable and that Nato should prepare to supply “meaningful military aid” to Ukraine and “cripple the Russian economy” in the event of an invasion.

“This is not a serious proposal from a man who wants peace,” he wrote. “When I met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time as Nato secretary-general, he opened our meeting by telling me he wanted to disband Nato.

“If Nato allies engage with Russia’s most recent proposals... they will be directly helping him move a step closer to achieving his goal.”

The White House said Mr Biden told Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, in a phone call on Sunday that the US would not make any agreements about Ukraine without consulting Kiev and would act “decisively” in the event of a Russian attack.

Days after a call with Mr Putin, Mr Biden spoke with Mr Zelensky and reaffirmed previous commitments to aid Ukraine amid Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said after the two leaders spoke by phone.

The leaders “expressed support” for upcoming diplomatic talks, she said, that will commence in the wake of Mr Putin telling Mr Biden that any economic sanctions imposed in response to military action by the Kremlin could result in “a complete rupture of relations”.

Mr Zelensky said the call “proves the special nature of our relations”.

“We appreciate the unwavering support,” he tweeted.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, will this week visit the frontline in eastern Ukraine in a show of solidarity.

