‘Don’t fall back into our hands’ mercenary group Wagner tells freed Ukrainian prisoners

A mercenary group fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine freed more than 100 prisoners to mark the Orthodox Easter in what may be its only prisoner release of the war.

A video posted on the internet by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner group chief, shows his fighters wearing balaclavas as they watch the thin, dirty and unshaven Ukrainian soldiers walking along a muddy tree-lined road in the combat fatigues they had been wearing when captured. Many were wounded.

One man was being carried on a stretcher and another supported by two others as he hobbled along.

“I hope you don’t fall back into our hands,” an armed Wagner soldier can be seen telling them.

Since deploying his mercenaries in Bakhmut last summer, Mr Prigozhin’s star has risen significantly and he rarely misses an opportunity to posture.

He has accused the Russian elite of being “decadent and lazy” and blamed them for undermining the war effort, drawing comparisons with what his fearless Wagner fighters battling it out on the frontline and his own high work ethic.

At the start of the prisoner-release video, Mr Prigozhin was seen telling a Wagner fighters: “Prepare all of them, feed and water them, check the wounded.”

Earlier, he released a video of himself in combat uniform lighting a candle in what appears to be an abandoned church to mark Orthodox Easter. Its location was not given but Wagner has been fighting in Bakhmut, which Ukraine says is experiencing “unprecedented bloodshed”.

While celebrations were subdued due to security risks, with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services, Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope, linking the story of Jesus’s resurrection to their longing for peace and a Ukrainian victory.

Presidential adviser Andriy Yermak announced that 130 soldiers, sailors, border guards and others captured by Moscow were on their way back home following a “big Easter prisoner exchange”.

Mr Yermak said in a Telegram post yesterday that those released included troops who fought near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city which has for months been the focus of Russia’s offensive.

“The lives of our people are the highest value for us,” Mr Yermak said, adding that Kyiv’s goal was to bring back all remaining POWs.

There was no immediate information on how many Russian prisoners were released

In his Easter address released yesterday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the holiday as marking “the victory of good, the victory of truth, the victory of life”.

“Belief in victory unites all of us always, and especially today. At Easter, which from time immemorial has been a family holiday for Ukrainians, a day of warmth, hope and great unity. We are one big family – Ukrainians. We have one big home – Ukraine. We have one big goal – victory for all,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s top soldier, General Valery Zaluzhnyy, drew parallels between the Christian message of resurrection and renewal and Ukraine’s hopes for victory.

“Easter is a holiday of great hope. Hope that will bring us peace. I believe that together, united, we will overcome the enemy,” he said. He also thanked all front-line soldiers who would “hold the defence in the trenches, stay in the dugouts, ... carry out combat duty” as the rest of the country celebrates.

In central Kyiv, people gathered in the courtyard of the landmark St Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery to have their Easter eggs and baskets of food blessed by a priest.

For a second year in a row, Moscow’s brutal war has interrupted holiday routines. Ukraine’s security service this week warned residents not to linger in churches to minimise security risks.