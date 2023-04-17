| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

‘Don’t fall back into our hands’ mercenary group Wagner tells freed Ukrainian prisoners

Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen during a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine. Photo: via Reuters Expand

Close

Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen during a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine. Photo: via Reuters

Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen during a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine. Photo: via Reuters

Ukrainian prisoners of war are seen during a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine. Photo: via Reuters

James Kilner and Hanna Arhirova

A mercenary group fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine freed more than 100 prisoners to mark the Orthodox Easter in what may be its only prisoner release of the war.

A video posted on the internet by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner group chief, shows his fighters wearing balaclavas as they watch the thin, dirty and unshaven Ukrainian soldiers walking along a muddy tree-lined road in the combat fatigues they had been wearing when captured. Many were wounded.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy