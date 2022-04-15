Donations from churchgoers in Ireland pass the €3m mark

Irish churchgoers have raised €3.25 m for the Ukrainian people since the start of the war.

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin paid tribute to the generosity of parishioners.

In a joint statement, they said: “Since the outbreak of this war, over seven million people have been displaced and nearly five million people have been forced to emigrate from Ukraine, becoming international refugees.

“As Christians, our Gospel imperative is to support the victims of this appalling humanitarian crisis.

“The large funds raised by Irish parishes will be channelled to assist those who are suffering such devastation to their lives and livelihoods.

“Parishes across Ireland have responded with enormous generosity and compassion and we are most grateful for that.”

The proceeds of the collection will be sent to the international Catholic Church agency Caritas Internationalis.

The figure was announced as it emerged that almost one million Ukrainians who fled abroad since the start of the war have returned to the country, including a growing number of women, children and elderly people.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said more than 870,000 Ukrainians had returned, with 25,000 to 30,000 now returning each day. There has been a steady return of Ukrainian men to the country as they went back to fight the Russian invasion.

“They say they see that the situation is safer, especially in the western regions, and they can no longer stay abroad. They are ready to return to the country and stay here,” Mr Demchenko said.

It followed the retreat by Russian forces from near Kyiv, as Vladimir Putin prepared to ramp up the offensive in the east of the country.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Putin launched the invasion on February 24, triggering Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba yesterday called on Germany to make a quick decision on weapons delivery to Ukraine, saying Kyiv was counting on Berlin’s leading role in Europe.

Russia’s invasion prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, with Berlin promising to supply Kyiv with anti-tank weapons and missiles.

But the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays in delivery due to several ministries’ approvals required for consignments of arms exports, which have to be co-ordinated by the Federal Chancellery.

“I hope that [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz will make a positive decision,” Mr Kuleba told broadcaster ARD.

He said arguments justifying why weapons could not be delivered were not valid and did not take reality into account, adding that the war could have been avoided if Germany had permitted arms deliveries sooner.

Mr Kuleba called on Germany to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons and to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.