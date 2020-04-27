Domingo to return with cloud of sexual harassment hanging over career

Placido Domingo has announced he will return to the stage in September despite being embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

The 79-year-old Spanish tenor-turned-baritone, who is convalescing after contracting coronavirus, posted dates for the operas Simon Boccanegra and Nabucco at Vienna's Staatsoper on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Several theatres around the world cancelled appearances by Domingo after US investigations found him responsible for sexually harassing dozens of women earlier this year.

In an interview with Austrian newspaper 'Wiener Zeitung', Staatsoper director Bogdan Roscic confirmed the appearances would start with three performances of Verdi's Simon Boccanegra in September.

"Domingo wants to say goodbye to his Viennese public. I have long since closed those contracts and I also intend to honour them," said Mr Roscic.

In February, an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) union into complaints from 27 women found "a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by Domingo" while he held senior management positions at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera.

The singer apologised before claiming he had "never behaved aggressively with anyone [or] done anything to obstruct or impede anyone's career".

But after the AGMA panel revealed its findings, Domingo was cold-shouldered by Spain's establishment, calling off planned performances at the state-run Teatro de la Zarzuela "as a debt of solidarity with the victims".

Teatro Real, the main opera house in Mr Domingo's home city of Madrid, also barred the singer, citing its "zero-tolerance policy on harassment and abuse of all kinds".

Last month, Los Angeles Opera said it found accusations of inappropriate conduct from 10 women to be "credible", and the singer was forced to withdraw from a series of planned performances in the US and at London's Royal Opera House.

Domingo was treated for coronavirus in a hospital in Acapulco, Mexico, in March before announcing that he had beaten the virus.

He has since announced fresh engagements.

Irish Independent