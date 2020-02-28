Domingo says his apology to women gave 'false impression'

Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo said his apology this week over sexual misconduct accusations had given a "false impression" as a series of his planned performances in Spain were cancelled.

Two days after issuing an apology for harassing more than 20 women, Domingo, (79) said yesterday: "I feel I have to issue another statement to correct the false impression generated by my apology."

The tenor-turned-baritone also said he had withdrawn from 'La Traviata' at Madrid's Teatro Real and would do the same with any theatre or opera house "that might have difficulties" with his presence.

But he added: "I know what I haven't done and I will deny it again. I never behaved aggressively with anyone, and I have never done anything to obstruct or impede anyone's career." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk