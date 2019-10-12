Dolphin mother and her calf returned to sea in beach rescue

Two dolphins, thought to be a mother and her calf, were rescued after getting into difficulty at a beach in Scotland.

A member of the public spotted the adult female dolphin on the beach at Monifieth in Angus at around 8am on Thursday and alerted the Coastguard.

The dolphin was placed back in the water but appeared to be returning to the beach again, so the diving teams boarded a lifeboat to monitor her safe progress to deeper water.

A juvenile dolphin, thought to be the female's calf, also approached the beach and was safely returned to the water.

Senior Coastguard operations officer Hector Sutherland said: "It's not that often we get to rescue two dolphins in one day but we regularly train for all sorts of rescues including marine life so we all pulled together to make it work."

