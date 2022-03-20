| 6.5°C Dublin

Dogs and cats of war: How pets are helping to calm people fleeing

As Ukrainians are forced to leave their country, their animals are bringing them comfort and joy on their tough journey

Elizabeth Hissa and her mother Oksana, fled the besieged city of Mykolaiv, with their cats, Milka, Persig and Monica. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Karolina Sukhenico, (10), from Cherkasy, with her Pomeranian, outside a temporary shelter in a shopping centre in Korczowa on the border with Ukraine. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Victoria Paladdii with her dogs at a shelter in Korczowa. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Ukrainian refugees crossing the border into Poland at Kroscienko with their pets. Picture by David Conachy Expand

Elizabeth Hissa and her mother Oksana, fled the besieged city of Mykolaiv, with their cats, Milka, Persig and Monica. Picture by David Conachy

Karolina Sukhenico, (10), from Cherkasy, with her Pomeranian, outside a temporary shelter in a shopping centre in Korczowa on the border with Ukraine. Picture by David Conachy

Victoria Paladdii with her dogs at a shelter in Korczowa. Picture by David Conachy

Ukrainian refugees crossing the border into Poland at Kroscienko with their pets. Picture by David Conachy

Maeve Sheehan

Elizabeth Hissa sits on a camp bed piled with blankets in a warehouse in Korczowa, Poland, talking animatedly about the tense evacuation from the war: the lights flashing in distant towns under bombardment, the rush through the Ukrainian countryside, the cries of fear, the hiding under seats.

The terror she describes is not her own but that of the three cats that followed her family on every step of their harrowing journey. Two are now purring from deep within the folds of Elizabeth’s big red winter jacket which she has arranged on the bed for them to lie on. The third peers from a carrier. They are doted on by Elizabeth, her mother Oksana and her grandmother, Lubov, who runs fingers through their soft fur as Elizabeth tells the story of how Russians invaded their home. They say they still cannot believe it is has happened. Her grandmother says: “It is like our heads are not capable of understanding.”

