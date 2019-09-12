Doctor is cleared after performing euthanasia

A doctor has been acquitted in a landmark trial prosecutors and the medical profession hope will clarify how the Netherlands' euthanasia law can be applied to people with severe dementia.

A doctor has been acquitted in a landmark trial prosecutors and the medical profession hope will clarify how the Netherlands' euthanasia law can be applied to people with severe dementia.

The doctor, who was not named, was cleared of any wrongdoing in carrying out euthanasia three years ago on a 74-year-old woman. The patient was given fatal doses of drugs despite indications she may have changed her mind since declaring in writing she wanted euthanasia.

The court ruled that in rare cases of euthanasia being performed on patients with severe dementia - and who had earlier made a written request - the doctor "did not have to verify the current desire to die".

Judges ruled the doctor met all criteria for carrying out euthanasia under the 2002 law legalising mercy killing by physicians. Applause broke out among the dozens of people who attended the hearing.

The doctor was accused of not acting with due care because, prosecutors alleged, she made insufficient efforts to find out whether the patient still wanted to die.

To carry out the euthanasia, the physician drugged the patient's coffee without her knowledge and then had family members restrain the woman while delivering the fatal injection.

Irish Independent